Karnataka reports slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, 1452 cases in Bengaluru

The number of cases reported in Dakshina Kannada (98) and Udupi (89) in coastal Karnataka decreased on Monday.

Karnataka reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 3648 new cases of which 1452 were recorded in Bengaluru.

The state had reported 4120 and 4537 cases in the two preceding days, while Bengaluru reported over 2,000 cases in each of the last four days.

The cases reported on Monday took the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru to 25,574 while the state is now grappling with 42,216 cases.

Seventy-two deaths were reported in the state while 730 patients recovered after being infected with the virus. 1403 COVID-19 patients have died in the state while over 23,000 patients have made a full recovery.

Elsewhere, cases were reported in Ballari (234), Bengaluru Rural (208), Dharwad (200), and Vijayapura (160). The number of cases reported in Dakshina Kannada (98) and Udupi (89) in coastal Karnataka decreased on Monday.

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K announced on Monday that Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru had conducted 118 deliveries of pregnant women and that all newborn babies tested negative for coronavirus. He called for private hospitals to treat pregnant women in the time of need.

He also promised that the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers will be hiked in the near future.

As many as 20,572 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the state on Monday and Sudhakar K promised that testing in containment zones will be increased. There are currently 6160 containment zones in Bengaluru of which 2014 are in Bengaluru South.