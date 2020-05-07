Karnataka reports Rs 231 cr worth sales of alcohol on third day of stores opening

This is just over Rs 10 crore shy of the combined sales made on Monday and Tuesday.

Coronavirus Liquor

Karnataka continued to see brisk sales of alcohol on the third day after liquor stores opened following easing of lockdown. The Karnataka government on Wednesday reported that they had made a daily total sale of Rs 231.60 crore worth of alcohol. This includes 39 lakh litres of Indian made liquor (IML), which made sales of Rs 216 crore, and 7 lakh litres of beer, which made sales of Rs 15.6 crore. This is just over Rs 10 crore shy of the combined sales made on Monday and Tuesday.

The total sales for the first two days came up to Rs 242 crore, which included Rs 45 crore on Monday and Rs 197 crore on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government opened up sales of alcohol on Monday, May 4, after the lockdown was eased in orange and green zones. This, after the Excise department told the government that their funds were starting to run low.

Certain outlets were allowed to sell alcohol, especially MSIL (Mysore Sales International Limited) liquor outlets, which are government sanctioned liquor outlets, which contributes to the state exchequer through excise duties.

The Hindu reported that more MSIL outlets are set to be sanctioned by the government to respond to the overwhelming demand from consumers. Excise Minister H Nagesh was quoted as saying that the current limit of four MSIL outlets per assembly constituency is set to increase.

Besides, the previous rule of seeking permission from the local MLA in whose constituency one wishes to set up an MSIL liquor outlet, has also been withdrawn by the government, to ease the process of setting up a new liquor outlet.