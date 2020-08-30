Karnataka reports 8324 new COVID-19 cases, 2994 are from Bengaluru

Bengaluru currently has 37,315 active COVID-19 cases.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 2,993 fresh coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Saturday. With this, the city has cumulatively reported 1,24,442 cases and 1,911 deaths till date due to the coronavirus. There are currently 37,315 active cases in Bengaluru, with 285 patients being admitted to ICUs in the city.

Karnataka on Sunday has reported 8,324 fresh cases statewide, taking the tally to 3,27,076 whereas fatalities touched 5,483 with 115 fresh deaths, the health department said

The total infections comprised 2,35,128 discharges including 8,110 today. There were 86,446 active cases in the state including 721 in the ICU, the department said in a statement

There were cumulatively 85,215 discharges in the city, including 2,174 on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin, 468 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Ballari, 333 in Shivamogga, 325 in Hassan, 319 in Davangere, 309 in Mysuru, 290 in Dharwad, 276 in Belagavi, 272 in Dakshina Kannada and 238 in Koppal.

Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura and Udupi were among the districts which also reported fresh COVID-19 cases.

The department said 11 deaths due to coronavirus were reported today in Mysuru, nine each in Dharwad and Haveri, seven in Dakshina Kannada, six in Hassan, five each in Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Deaths were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Koppal and Mandya.

While a majority of those who died were above 50 years, there were young people who succumbed to the infection. There were two people in their teens (14 and 17), who hailed from Mysuru, six in their thirties and 11 in their 40s who succumbed to the disease.

Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or Influenza-Like Illness.

The department said as of today, 3,98,584 lakh people were home quarantined whereas, in the past 14 days, 3.72 lakh primary contacts and 3.16 lakh secondary contacts have been traced.

There were as many as 72,684 tests done on Saturday, taking the total tests done so far to 27.86 lakh, the department added.