Karnataka reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 196 of them in Bengaluru

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka climbed to 9,150 of which 3,391 are active cases.

Karnataka reported 453 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, out of which 196 cases were reported in its capital city of Bengaluru. This is the highest number of cases reported in Bengaluru in a single day.

Of the 196 cases in Bengaluru, 102 patients have no contact or travel history and turned up in clinics and hospitals with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms.

The contacts of as many as 67 cases are yet to be traced by the health department. The remaining 22 cases were people who had travel or contact history.

Bengaluru has reported 428 COVID-19 cases in the last three days, an alarming spike which has seen as many as 279 containment zones come up across the city.

Prominent offices including the Vikasa Soudha, Chief Minister's Krishna office, a building of the South Western Railway have been sanitised after COVID-19 cases were reported there.

As many as seven COVID-19 cases have been reported so far among doctors at the Victoria Hospital, which was the designated hospital for COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. Two psychiatry and one neurosurgery patients, as well as 10 staff members in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) too, have tested positive for the virus.

The state government has issued a notification approving the use of two stadiums, an ashram and 16 government hospitals in and around Bengaluru to treat COVID-19 patients. Similarly, the state government has also approved a list of private hospitals which will treat COVID-19 patients. The hospitals will report the cases managed in their facilities to a designated civic official.

The data released in the daily health bulletin on Sunday showed a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the state as well. 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ballari while 39 cases each were reported in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. 18 cases each were reported in Mysuru and Gadag districts in the state.

While 11 new cases reported in Ballari were ILI patients, several cases in the district were linked to the cluster of cases connected to the JSW steel plant located in Vijayanagara.

Five deaths were reported in the state including three from Bengaluru. While a 62-year-old ILI patient, who died on 16 June, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, two other patients, who died on Saturday, also tested positive for the virus. Two people from Bidar, who died on June 18 and had comorbidities including hypertension, also tested positive for the virus.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka climbed to 9,150 of which 3,391 are active cases. The total number of cases reported in Bengaluru is 1272 of which 796 cases are active.