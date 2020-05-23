Karnataka reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, most from Maharashtra

187 of the new cases are returnees from Maharashtra.

Karnataka reported more than 200 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Saturday. The latest bulletin released by the Karnataka State department of Health and Family Welfare shows the highest per day jump since the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, at a total of 216 cases. The overall total cases in Karnataka is now 1,959, with active cases at 1,307.

11 persons were discharged from hospitals.

Two new deaths have been reported in the state. P-1783 was a 55-year-old man who passed away in Dakshina Kannada district. However, though the person was COVID-19 positive, he died by suicide and the death has been tagged as one due to non-COVID reasons. The Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Ramakrishna confirmed to TNM that the person had died by suicide on May 20 night, when he returned from Maharashtra and was sent to the quarantine facilities. He was found dead on May 21 morning, and the lab test reports which came on May 22, showed that the person was infected with COVID-19.

P-1270 was a 32-year-old man, who was a resident of Bengaluru. He was admitted to a designated hospital on May 19 with complaints of breathing difficulties. The bulletin noted that the man had underlying comorbidities, and was emaciated when he was admitted. He died on May 23 of a cardiac arrest. This brings the total to 42 deaths reported in Karnataka.

Most of the new cases are returnees to the state from Maharashtra, a trend that TNM had reported earlier.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Friday, the state had 44,582 cases, out of which 30,482 people have recovered and 1,517 people have passed away following a battle with the illness.

Karnataka has stated that 187 of the new cases reported on Saturday came from Maharashtra. This amounts to 86.57% of the new cases reported on Saturday.

The affected districts in Karnataka are as follow:

At 72, the highest number of new cases on Saturday were reported from Yadgiri. Raichuru comes second with 40 new cases. Mandya has reported 28 cases while Chikkaballapura has reported 26, and Gadag has reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported four new cases as did Hassana, and Dharwada reported five new cases. Davanagere, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Ballari, and Kolara each reported three cases.

Uttara Kannada reported two new cases while Kalaburagi and Belagavi reported one case each, bringing the total to 216.

15 cases were reported as a result of coming in contact with an already infected person. While the sources for the two cases reported in Udupi are still under tracing, two cases were reported as those who had returned from Tamil Nadu, and one case each was reported from returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala.

Three cases were reported to be influenza like illness (ILI), while one person from Bidar was reported to have been a SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory infection) patient.

This large jump in cases comes even as the state government has been working towards finding ways to ease the economic lockdown, and still manage all travellers through testing and quarantine measures.

The state had announced on Friday that the definition of containment zones will be reduced to mean only the building where the infected person was residing or working. The state has also set up a Disease Surveillance team who have been put in charge of monitoring and responding to all the various possible sources of COVID-19 spread.

