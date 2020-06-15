Karnataka reports 213 cases, testing drops to lowest level in past month

New cases were reported in Kalaburagi (47), Bengaluru (35), Dharwad (34) and Dakshina Kannada (23).

Karnataka reported 213 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,213. Despite the steadily rising cases, Karnataka has dropped its testing numbers from 10,177 on Saturday to 5,362 on Monday. This is the lowest number of samples tested since 15 May, when 5,351 samples were tested in the state. In addition, the number of patients admitted in ICU has gone up from 16 reported on Sunday to 56 on Monday.

In a continuation of the trend which began last week, 37% of the cases reported in Bengaluru (13) were patients with Influenza-like illness (ILI). On June 10 too, more than half (22) out of 42 COVID-19 patients reported in Bengaluru were taken to hospitals with ILI symptoms.

TNM had earlier reported that health officials are worried that the rise in ILI cases now suggests the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the city.

Most cases in Yadgir, Bidar and Kalaburagi districts were people who returned from Maharashtra. Of the 7,213 cases in the state, 4,479 cases are people who returned from Maharashtra. Over 1,300 other cases are contacts of people who returned from Maharashtra.

Kalaburagi and Yadgir are among the worst affected districts in the state with 944 and 822 cases respectively. Udupi, the district with the highest number of cases so far with 1028 cases, reported just two new patients on Monday.

Meanwhile, 22 of the 23 cases in Dakshina Kannada were people who travelled from the United Arab Emirates to the district. The lone other case came in contact with someone who previously tested positive.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has stated that there are no plans of a fresh lockdown in the state. The state, however, made a key change to its quarantine policy by mandating 3-day home quarantine and 11-day institutional quarantine for people who came to the state from Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.