Karnataka reports 204 new COVID-19 cases with three deaths

The bulletin states that 157 of the confirmed cases are interstate passengers.

Karnataka government in its latest health bulletin has reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on June 11. This brings the tally of reported coronavirus cases in the state to 6,245. The number of active cases currently in the state are 3,195.

The state reported three deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday â€“ two of them from Bengaluru.

Patient 6020 was a 35-year-old man. He was diagnosed as having influenza-like illness. He also had the comorbidity of chronic liver disease. He was admitted to the hospital on June 7, and passed away on June 10, according to the bulletin.

The second patient from Bengaluru, Patient 6029 was a 60-year-man. He, too, was diagnosed with influenza-like illness. He had known comorbidities of diabetes and heart disease. He was admitted to the hospital on June 9 and died on June 11.

The third patient who passed away from an infection of coronavirus was a 28-year-woman from Raichuru. She was diagnosed as a SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) patient. She was admitted on May 30, and passed away on June 8.

The state has reported new coronavirus cases in Yadgir (66 cases), Udupi (22 cases), Bengaluru Urban (17 cases), Kalaburagi (16 cases) districts, four of the worst affected districts in the state. Raichuru has reported 15 new cases, Bidar 14, and Shivamogga 10.

Most of the 206 new cases are interstate travellers, the bulletin noted, with 157 of the new confirmed cases being interstate passengers.

Cases in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Udupi are mostly returnees from Maharashtra. However, seven cases in Bengaluru have no known contacts. Six of them reported with ILI (influenza like illness) and one with SARI (severe acute respiratory distress). Contacts of four other cases still being traced.

The bulletin also notes that 10 patients are currently serious and admitted in ICUs in COVID-19 hospitals in the state. Three patients are from Bengaluru Urban district, two each in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts, with one case each in Dharwad, Mandya and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The state has reported that 114 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from coronavirus. This takes the total discharges in the state so far to 2,976.

30 people have been discharged from Bidar, 22 people from Udupi district, 16 and 15 discharged in Vijayapura and Chikkaballapura districts. Hassan has reported 10 discharges.