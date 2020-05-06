Karnataka reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 13 from Bagalkote

On the positive side for the state, the number of active cases reported was lower than the number of recoveries for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the 20 new cases of COVID-19 which were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday were from Badami in Bagalkote district. 12 of them are contacts of the same person— patient 607— a 23-year-old woman based in Badami.

Speaking to TNM, District Surveillance Officer Dr Desai confirmed she did not have a foreign travel history.

“All those who have tested positive today are from the same village and they are her (P-607’s) neighbours. We are yet to ascertain how she (P-607) contracted the infection. Maybe one of the patients who tested positive today was the root patient,” he said. Dr Desai was implying that since the source of patient 607’s infection is unknown, perhaps one of her 12 contacts who tested positive today could have been an asymptomatic patient until now, who had contact with someone who did have travel history.

He added, “The 23-year-old woman is now on the path of recovery in Hubballi. She had travelled with symptoms to Dharwad where she was tested and admitted to a hospital for treatment.”

The only person among those who tested positive from Bagalkote on Wednesday who is not a contact of P-607 is an 18-year-old woman.

With this spurt of cases, Bagalkote now has a total of 48 cases with 30 patients still in hospitals. 17 persons have recovered, while one person has succumbed to the disease, making it the fifth most coronavirus-affected district in Karnataka.

Taking into account the last five days, the district has witnessed an average compounded daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases of 9.9%. Compounded daily growth is the average growth in the number of cases over the last five days compared to the number of cases on the first of the five days. Only Davanagere had a worse growth trajectory of 34.5%. The compounded daily growth for the whole state is 3%, the State War Room report said.

With this, the total number of cases in Karnataka has gone up to 693. So far, the state has seen 29 COVID-19 related deaths and 354 persons have been discharged following recovery.

Other cases reported on Wednesday were one each from Vijayapura and Kalaburagi, three from Dakshina Kannada, and two from Bengaluru Urban district. The latter is still the worst affected in the state with 155 cases, and the highest number of active cases at 74.

However, on the positive side, the number of active cases in Karnataka is lower than the recoveries for the third straight day.