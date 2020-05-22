Karnataka reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the third day of 100-plus new cases being reported in the state. Among the 138 new cases, 111 (80%) are patients who had returned from Maharashtra. With this, the total number of cases in the state comes to 1743.

Chikkaballapura district has reported the highest number of new cases in the state with 47 cases, followed by Hassan (14) and Raichur, 10. All the patients who tested positive in Chikkaballapura on Friday are all returnees from Maharashtra.

Among them, 597 have already recovered and another 1104 persons are being treated in hospitals across the state. 19 among the active cases are admitted in intensive care units, according to a bulleting released by the Karnataka Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

No new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 41 patients have so far died due to COVID-19 comorbidities.

In Bengaluru Urban, 5 new cases of coronavirus has been reported. Two persons were contacts of P706, while one case has been reported as influenza like illness (ILI).

Two others in Bengaluru Urban are still being traced for contacts. Tumakuru similarly has a case whose contact is still under tracing. Bengaluru Rural has reported a new case of coronavirus and the patient had ILI.

Two new containment zones have been declared in Vijayapura district, while one new containment zone has been declared in Haveri and Bengaluru Urban districts.

The Karnataka Minister for Education, S Suresh Kumar said in a press conference that the state was in favour of relaxing lockdown norms, except in places which have been declared as containment zones, as many people are in economic distress due to the lockdown. However, he emphasised that the state is taking every measure to contain the spread of the virus in the state.