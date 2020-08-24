No quarantine, no registering on Seva Sindhu: Karnataka relaxes travel norms

The Karnataka government on Monday introduced sweeping relaxations with regards to interstate travel, with no mandated quarantine period, no registration, and no hand stamping for incoming travellers for the first time since coronavirus induced lockdowns were put in place. This comes after the union government on Saturday issued a circular to the Chief Secretaries of all states, informing them that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel of people and goods.

Now all asymptomatic travellers can report to work or perform their activities in Karnataka without any requirement of 14 days home quarantine. “However, they shall self monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410,” said a revised circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary to Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department.

It has been said that interstate travellers no longer need to register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal either. Nor will they be subjected to mandatory medical check up at the entry of the state borders or bus, airport or rail stations upon arrival. The 14-day quarantine or isolation and testing protocol is also being withdrawn with this circular.

“This revised Circular shall apply to all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka from all States/UTs including business travellers, students, labourers coming for work, transit travellers, etc. irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state. Deputy Commissioners of all Districts / Commissioner, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are hereby instructed to implement this with immediate effect and without any deviations at district levels,” it said.

“Enforcement of home quarantine including poster on home door, information to neighbours/ Resident Welfare Association/Apartment Owners' Associations, monitoring from Panchayat/ ward level teams, flying Squad, IVRS call-centre outbound calls, quarantine watch app monitoring,” will also be discontinued according to the revised circular.

However people with symptoms shall immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410, the circular said.