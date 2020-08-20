Karnataka registers highest single day COVID-19 spike, reports 8642 new cases

Bengaluru reported 2804 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The curve continues to climb in Karnataka, as it has registered its highest single day spike of coronavirus infections, with 8,642 cases reported on Wednesday evening. This takes the stateâ€™s total reported cases of coronavirus to 2.49 lakh. However, the bulletin also stated that 7,201 patients recovered on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries in Karnataka to 1,64,150.

Bengaluru Urban continued to account for the highest number of cases (2,804), resulting in the city tally rising to 96,910, out of which 33,280 cases are active. Other districts also reported high caseloads of the virus, with Shivamogga accounting for 915 infections, followed by Mysuru (562), Ballari (537), Belagavi (379), Udupi (375), Dharwad (253), Dakshina Kannada (234) and Davangere (228).

Meanwhile, 126 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the state's toll to 4,327. Most of the deaths were reported from Bengaluru urban district, with 52 deaths reported in the city on this date, taking the total reported deaths in the capital city to 1,588. Other places reported less than ten deaths on this date, as Dharawada and Ballari reported nine deaths each, while Koppala reported 8 deaths on Wednesday.

Of the state's 2.49 lakh cases, 81,097 are active including 704 patients in ICU. Bengaluru has the highest number of cases in intensive care units, with 329 patients.

As far as testing goes, Karnataka tested 30,399 samples using rapid antigen tests and 32,686 samples using RT PCR on Wednesday. This takes the total tests conducted in the state to 63,085.

On Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey inaugurated a state level orientation programme aimed at negating stigma and discrimination against coronavirus patients. He also unveiled some booklets in English and Kannada on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

With inputs from IANS