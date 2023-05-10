Karnataka records 8.26% voter turnout till 9 am

The lowest turnout was recorded in Chamarajanagar district, and the highest was in Udupi district.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Polling is underway for the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday, May 10, and voters are coming out to exercise their franchise in their respective constituencies. A voter turnout of 8.26% was recorded till 9 am across Karnataka. The highest voter turnout so far was recorded in Udupi district with 13.28%, while Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts came second and third with 12.47% and 11.94% respectively. The lowest turnout was in Chamarajanagar district with 5.75%, followed by Chitradurga and Yadgir with 6.08% and 6.75% respectively.

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, and a party or coalition needs to cross the halfway mark of 112 to form the government. In 2018, BJP won 104 seats, Congress 78 seats and JD(S) 37 seats. After bye-elections in 2019, the BJP walked away with Congress and JD(S) legislators and their numbers in the Assembly increased to 120, while the Congress was reduced to 69 and JD(S) 32.

This time, the Congress campaign has been focussed on the failings of the incumbent BJP The BJP has sought to counter this by invoking the personality of the Prime Minister and the power of â€˜double engineâ€™ government. The JD(S) meanwhile, has been appealing for a rejection of both national parties.