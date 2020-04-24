Karnataka records 18th COVID-19 death as 75-year-old woman succumbs

According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, she had a history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia.

A 75-year-old woman from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district who had tested positive for coronavirus died at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru late on Thursday night.

This is the second death linked to COVID-19 confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district and the 18th death reported in the state. She tested positive for COVID-19 early on Thursday after she was shifted to the intensive care unit of Wenlock District Hospital late on Wednesday.

The woman who died on Thursday was related to the 50-year-old woman from Bantwal, who died on April 19. She had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) at the Government Wenlock Hospital on April 19.

Earlier, it was reported that the police in Dakshina Kannada had booked Dr Sadashiva Shenoy, who runs a clinic in Bantwal, charging him with a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Dr. Sadashiva Shenoy had first treated the 50-year-old woman from Bantwal who later succumbed to death after testing positive for the virus.

Police stated that in spite of treating the woman for four days, Dr Sadashiva Shenoy failed to inform the Health Department or refer her for further treatment.

Dakshina Kannada district has reported 16 coronavirus cases so far, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 445 after 18 cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Earlier, the health department bulletin said ten of the new cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, as its total infections stood at 101.