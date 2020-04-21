Karnataka records 17th COVID-19 death as 80-year-old patient succumbs

The elderly person from Kalaburagi had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last three years and died at a hospital on Monday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

An 80-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll in the state to 17, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The elderly person had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last three years and died at a hospital on Monday, the minister said in a tweet.

"The person had developed fever on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital. The patient passed away yesterday at 9am. Last night at 9pm the death report came, which confirmed that the person was COVID-19 positive," Sudhakar tweeted.



The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state has crossed the 400-mark, according to Monday evening's bulletin by the Karnataka Health Department.

"As of 5 p.m. on Monday, 408 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, including 16 deaths and 112 discharged patients," said the health official.



Among the places with high case-load, Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar and Mandya are yet to record a person who has recovered from the virus. As many as 278 COVID-19 patients, including a pregnant woman, remain isolated at designated hospitals across the state and are stable, except two in the ICU.



Among the 18 new cases reported on Monday, Vijayapura accounted for 11, Kalaburagi five and Gadag and Mandya one each. There were nine men and nine women among the new cases, including three boys and two girls below 17 years of age.

With the number of cases in the state rising to over 400, the state government announced that there will be no relaxation in the restrictions of the lockdown announced till May 3.