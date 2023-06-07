Karnataka to receive heavy rains till June 10 due to cyclone in Arabian Sea: IMD

Bengaluru might receive moderate rainfall in isolated areas with lightning and thunder over the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall with strong winds are expected in parts of coastal Karnataka in the next three to four days due to the cyclonic formation in the Arabian Sea. A bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, June 6, said that high speed winds between 40-50 km/h are expected to hit parts of Karnataka, Goa, and Kerala.

According to the Indian Express, parts of south Karnataka, especially the interior section, is also expected to receive some rainfall as the cyclone has moved north in the Arabian Sea. Reports said that the effects of the cyclone will be evident from the evening of Wednesday, June 7, or the morning of Thursday, June 8.

A scientist from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told Indian Express that winds that are 45 km/h are commonly seen in the coast but if the speed climbs up to 60-70 km/h, they can do some damage.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the coast and Malnad districts, the Indian Express reported. Owing to the deficient pre-monsoon showers in these areas, the rain is expected to bring some relief from the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, IMD officials who spoke to the Times of India said that Bengaluru might receive moderate rainfall in isolated areas with lightning and thunder over the next 48 hours. Officials also told TOI that even though there is a yellow alert for parts of the state, Bengaluru is not expected to receive heavy rainfall at this point.