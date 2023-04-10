Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stages demonstration against Amul's entry in Bengaluru

The protests come after Amul announced its plans to sell milk and curd through quick commerce platforms in Bengaluru.

Members of pro-Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, staged a demonstration against the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative, Amul, after the company announced its plans to sell milk and curd through quick commerce platforms in Bengaluru, which has caused a political row between the ruling BJP in Karnataka and the opposition parties Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The Congress and JD(S) have criticised the move, saying it would hurt the interests of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the Nandini brand. BJPâ€™s IT Cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, however, has asserted that Amul and KMF are not merging, nor is Amul entering Karnataka. During the protests, members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike threw Amul products on the streets and attempted to burn an effigy of Amul before the police intervened and took many protesters into custody, reports added.

Vedike President TA Narayana Gowda led the protest where the Vedikeâ€™s Vice President DP Anjanappa stated Amul was playing with the emotions of the Kannadigas. He claimed that he will not allow any force to destroy the KMF that was built by Kannadigas. "The Union government is planning to merge Nandini with Amul. If this happens, the locals will raise a revolt," he warned.

Dharmaraj Gowda TA, Youth President of the Youth wing of Vedike said, "If Amul continues the sale of milk and curd with obstinacy in the state, all Amul products would be boycotted. It won't be allowed to sell any of its products from ice cream to biscuits. Amul has to stop selling milk and curd."

B Sannerappa, General Secretary of Vedike said, "The ruling BJP government has asked the police to arrest hundreds of activists in cowardice. The police atrocity would be taken as a challenge. The agitation would be staged in all corners of the state. Let them send more police force."

