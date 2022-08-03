Karnataka rains: Red warning in seven districts, yellow warning in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rains for the past couple of days, leading to inundation and waterlogging in many areas, including major tech parks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red warning till August 5 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the region. A red warning has also been issued for Kodagu on August 4, and in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga district on August 5. The IMD has issued weather warnings for almost all districts over the next few days.

The IMD has announced an orange warning after Friday in the Karnatakaâ€™s coastal districts and forecast a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea by the district administration. An orange warning is also in place for Davangere, Belagavi and Bellary as well. On August 3, a yellow warning is in place for all the districts in Karnataka, barring Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal.

In Bengaluru, a yellow warning is in place for August 3, 4 and 5. Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky, and rain or thundershowers are very likely, heavy at times, the IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29ÂºC and 20ÂºC respectively.

According to the IMD, most parts of Karnataka have been witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms. The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Ballary, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts of south interior Karnataka.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi and Vijayapura districts of north interior Karnataka, and over Bengaluru Ramanagara, Davanagere, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Mysore, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Kolar and Chikballapura districts of south interior Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1. He asked the deputy commissioners to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.