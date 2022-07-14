Karnataka rains: Memorials at Hampi inundated, orange warning for coastal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains for another two days across Karnataka. An orange warning was sounded on Thursday for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, which have suffered heavy losses due to incessant rains.

Due to heavy rains, the memorials at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been inundated. The bridge near the Tungabhadra river built during the time of Vijayanagar Kingdom, Purandar Mantap, Vidhi Vidhana Mantap, Rama Lakshmana temple, Chakrathirtha bathing zone, has also been inundated at Hampi.

Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur districts are on orange warning and Hassan district is on yellow warning for another five days. North Karnataka districts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri districts have also been given the yellow warning.

The Cauvery River which takes birth in Kodagu district has crossed its danger level.

The water level of the Tungabhadra dam in Koppal district is increasing steadily. The water has been released from the reservoir from all 30 sluice gates. The water inflow has increased due to heavy rainfall in malnad (hilly) districts of the state.

Authorities heaved a sigh of relief as the rainfall has reduced in the Kabini River area. The situation in the bordering district of Belagavi has turned grim with Krishna River and its tributaries Veda Ganga and Doodh Ganga overflowing. The authorities are concerned over heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra which may lead to floods in Krishna river in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Wednesday that the heavy rains in the recent past have claimed 32 lives in the state. "5 persons are still missing and more than 300 persons have been evacuated to safe places in the backdrop of landslides and floods," he added. He has also released Rs 500 crore for restoration of crucial infrastructure facilities in the state.