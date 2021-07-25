Karnataka rains: Death toll increases to 10, CM assures govt help to those affected

Officials said that the flood situation has improved over the last 12-24 hours, with rains reducing gradually.

news Disaster

The flood situation in parts of Karnataka as a result of bumper rainfall over the last few days has improved from Sunday morning, with rainfall reducing over the course of the previous 12-24 hours. However, Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, told TNM that while the flood situation has improved the death toll has increased to 10, with another death being reported from Uttara Kannada district. "As of 25th July 2021, the state has received 11 % more rainfall than 50 years normal in this Southwest Monsoon season and in the last 7 days we have received 231 TMC ( gross 27%) inflows in our 13 major reservoirs," he added.

It was earlier reported on Saturday that the rains since July 22 had triggered floods and landslides that had caused loss of lives and damaged property and crops across 11 districts in the state. More than 31,000 people were taken to shelters by authorities in Belagavi, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

Revenue Minister Ashoka, who is also the vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), told reporters that more than 22,417 people have been rehabilitated in 237 relief camps set up in this region. According to data shared by the KSDMA, as many as 283 villages in 45 taluks were the worst affected due to widespread rains, which have impacted more than 36,498 people. While 10 people have died, two others are reported missing.

The KSDMA data stated that more than 3,502 electric poles have been uprooted and 342 transformers were damaged due to which electricity supply in several villages has been disrupted.

The minister added that villages in Shivamogga district were worst affected due to the uprooting of 2,864 electric poles and the damage of 274 transformers due to which most of the villages in this district are facing electricity supply disruption.

The minister also said that 59,000 hectares of agriculture crops and around 2,000 hectares of horticulture crops were submerged due to excess release of water and heavy rains in the north Karnataka region. "As many as 134 houses have collapsed, 2,480 houses partially, while 213 schools have been partially damaged due to excess rains in the region," he further explained.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon was weak over north interior Karnataka and normal over Coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka.

Incidentally, on Sunday, July 25, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also did a survey of flood-affected areas along with the Revenue Minister R Ashoka and other top officials, across districts, as earlier announced. This amid the CM admittedly waiting for instructions from the BJP High Command over his potential resignation. “I assure the people that the government is with them. I have spoken with all concerned officials and compensation will be given to all those affected due to the floods,” the CM told reporters during an interaction in Belagavi. He also said that officials are in touch with their counterparts in Maharashtra over the release of water from dams in the neighbouring state that have a direct impact on the flood situation in the northern districts of Karnataka.