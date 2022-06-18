Karnataka PUC II board results out: 61.88% students pass, here’s how to check

The pass percentage is lower than the 100% recorded in 2021 and 69.20% recorded in 2020.

The results of the Karnataka Pre-University Course (PUC) II board examination were announced on Saturday, June 18, and 61.88% of the students who took the examination have passed. The examination results were announced by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). The pass percentage is lower than the 100% recorded in 2021 and 69.20% recorded in 2020.

Out of the 6.83 lakh students who appeared for the examination, 4.22 lakh students passed. For regular students, the pass percentage is 67.14% while for private candidates it is 26.75% only. Among students appearing for repeat examinations, only 23.29% of students could clear the examination.

The Science stream was the best performing stream for the third year in a row with a pass percentage of 72.53%. For Commerce, the pass percentage was recorded at 64.97%, while in Arts, 48.71% of students passed.

The toppers of the examination in the state in the Science stream were Simran Sesha Rao from RV PU College in Bengaluru with a score of 598. Four students scored a total of 597 marks in the state. They were Ilham from Dakshina Kannada, Sai Chirag B from Bengaluru, Srikrishna Pejathaya from Dakshina Kannada and Bhavya Nayak from Udupi.

It was a four-way tie for the top position in the Commerce stream between Neelu Singh from Bengaluru, Akash Das from Bengaluru, Neha BR from Chikkaballapura and Maanav Vinay Kejriwal from Bengaluru, who all scored 596 marks.

In the Arts stream, two students from Indu PU College in Ballari district's Kudligi taluk viz. Shweta Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana scored 594 marks each.

Despite an academic year disrupted by online schooling, the pass percentage of students from rural areas was 62.18%, an increase from 58.99% in 2020. The pass percentage of students from urban areas was 61.78%.

The examinations were held in April against the backdrop of the controversy over wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka. The exams were held in 1076 examination centres and attended by 3.46 lakh boys and 3.37 lakh girls across the state. Seventy-four students suffering from autism, 377 hearing impaired, 371 with learning disability, had also enrolled for the exams.

Students and parents can check the results with the following steps:

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download





