Karnataka to provide cash instead of rice amid procurement shortage

Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, KH Muniyappa, said that beneficiaries would be paid Rs 34 per kg of rice until the rice supply is secured for the additional five kgs of rice that was promised under Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Karnataka government will provide cash instead of rice to beneficiaries until rice procurement and supply can be ensured. The Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, KH Muniyappa, said that each kilogram of rice would be replaced with Rs 34 until the rice supply is secured. The decision was taken during a Karnataka cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, June 28, and is set to be implemented starting from July 1. The Congress had promised 10 kgs of rice per person through the Public Distribution System under Anna Bhagya scheme, if they came to power, instead of the 5 kgs of rice that is supplied per person.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Minister Muniyappa said, "We reached out to various agencies to procure rice but weren't able to. Hence, to fulfil our promise, we decided to go with this alternative solution." He further said that the government has yet to calculate the financial implications of this decision, including any potential losses or gains.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that in the face of opposition from the Union government through the Food Corporation of India, they had decided to offer cash until they could ensure a steady supply of rice. The cash of Rs 170 per person (34x5) will be credited to the bank account of the head of the family as mentioned in the ration card. The beneficiaries will receive the 5 kgs of rice as before.

The state of Karnataka has faced significant challenges in the procurement of rice for its flagship program, Anna Bhagya. This issue has stirred a political controversy within the state, with the Congress party, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing the Union government of denying rice supplies. The ongoing back-and-forth between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cast doubts on the timely launch of Anna Bhagya, a program aimed at providing free rice to eligible beneficiaries. The estimated implementation cost of the program, around Rs 10,000 crore, is also expected to rise due to these challenges.

To meet the demand for the program, Karnataka is exploring alternative sources to procure 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month. This quantity is necessary to provide five kilograms of free rice per person to over 4.42 crore intended beneficiaries, including BPL (below poverty line) and Antyodaya cardholders in the state. The rice distributed under Anna Bhagya is in addition to the five kilograms provided by the Union government under the National Food Security Act for the poorest sections of society.

Earlier this month, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which had initially agreed to supply the required quantity of rice, later reversed its decision citing the need to maintain sufficient stocks for market intervention. This setback occurred after the state had already purchased rice from the FCI under the open market sale scheme (OMSS-Domestic) for the Anna Bhagya program. However, the Union government subsequently barred states from participating in the scheme as part of anti-inflationary measures. The Union Food Ministry's statement read, â€œAs there is a need to maintain sufficient stocks for market intervention (to) control prices of wheat and rice through OMSS (D), the sale of wheat and rice under OMSS (D) for state governments may be discontinued."

Reacting to the FCI's refusal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Union government's stance as "anti-poor and based on the politics of hate." He accused the Centre of conspiring to hinder Anna Bhagya and called for intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah. These appeals failed to resolve the deadlock, and the Union government informed Karnataka that it could not supply rice due to its national requirements and existing stock levels.

