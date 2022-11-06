Karnataka: Protesters warn of intensifying stir against NHAI toll booth in Surathkal

An indefinite agitation seeking the removal of the toll booth was started nine days ago opposing the toll booth at Surathkal.

The action committee seeking the removal of the contentious toll booth in Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has announced that their stir will intensify if the toll collection at the booth is not stopped on Monday, November 7. On October 16, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had asked the action committee to wait for 20 days to remove the toll gate after a massive protest was held over the issue.

An indefinite agitation seeking the removal of the toll booth was started nine days ago, urging the BJP leader to fulfil his promise. The protest will be intensified if Nalin Kumar Kateel fails to fulfil the promise, committee convenor Muneer Katipalla said. The developments come three weeks after 130 activists protesting against the toll booth were detained by the Mangaluru police. The protest was organised by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, an organisation opposed to the Surathkal toll gate, and was supported by the Congress party. Congress leader Mithun Rai was also among those present at the protest site.

Muneer Katipalla, who is the state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), said that the toll booth was 'illegal' and claimed that BJP leaders were pressuring government officials to continue toll collection at the booth.

The Surathkal toll has long been a contentious issue in Dakshina Kannada, due to the existence of two toll booths in the district â€“ Surathkal and Hejamady â€“ spaced 11 km apart. Activists have pointed out that two toll booths cannot be located less than 60 km apart as per the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rules. The disputed toll booths are located on National Highway 66, which runs along the western coast of India. The Surathkal toll booth is also just 45 km from the Talapady toll booth, which is at the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, states that two toll booths should be spaced at least 60 km apart. However, a caveat in the rules allows exceptions to be made in certain cases due to unavailability of land, traffic congestion, or improper location. The NHAI, in a response to an RTI filed by Diraj Alva, former president of the Dakshina Kannada District Bus Owners Association, in March this year reiterated that the toll booths on National Highway 66 were as per the rules. â€œThe development work of the national highway is done as per requirements. Therefore, two adjoining sections constructed at different times in separate contracts, having a length of less than 60 km, may have the fee plaza within 60 km," the reply stated.



