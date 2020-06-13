Karnataka preparing to face worst case COVID scenario: Minister K Sudhakar

The Medical Education Minister said an expert committee report has indicated that a peak in coronavirus cases would take place in August this year.

The Karnataka government is preparing to face the worst case COVID-19 scenario, as infections are expected to surge by August end, the Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

"As per the expert committee report, the number of cases will increase by August end and the state government is preparing for the worst case scenario," Sudhakar said, adding the committee had studied COVID-19 transmission patterns in other countries and states.

People with symptoms of ILI (influenza like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) are more vulnerable to COVID infection and must immediately get tested for COVID-19, the Medical Education Minister said. He added that as monsoon has set in, people aged more than 60 years and suffering from ILI and SARI type symptoms must take extra precautions and get themselves tested at nearby fever clinics. There are more than 3,000 active cases in the state and more than 97% of them are asymptomatic.

The Minister was holding a review meeting at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) at Ballari where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is slated to inaugurate a trauma care centre on July 15.

Sudhakar said employees at VIMS will be given monthly targets which have to be achieved.

On the court stay on recruitment at the institute, he said the necessary clearance will be taken to raise staff count.

Sudhakar told Medical Education Director Girish, to ensure centralised supply of medicines and drugs to the hospital.

He also warned of strict action against the hospital doctors who work at private clinics.

Ballari in-charge Minister Anand Singh and MLA Somasekhar Reddy were also present at the review meeting.

VIMS is serving more than 3,500 patients per day and should have claimed more ABRK (Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka) funds to develop its infrastructure, Dr Sudhakar added.