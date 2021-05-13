Karnataka postpones SSLC exams for Class 10 students

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the revised dates for the same will be announced much ahead of schedule.

Coronavirus Education

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka, slated to begin from June 21, have been postponed, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, along with the concerns of parents, students and many school associations in the state. A call regarding the exams will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 cases dies down in Karnataka, the minister said in a statement.

He also emphasised that the revised dates will be announced much ahead of schedule. The minister appealed to students to not be disheartened and continue with their preparations. The announcement comes as several students, parents and schools have expressed concerns over the conduct of the exams amid a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PUC exams for students of Class 12 in Karnataka, which were slated to be held on May 24, have also been postponed along with the practical exams, which were supposed to be held from April 28 onwards. The new dates will be announced soon, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Earlier on April 20, Suresh Kumar had said that the SSLC exams, which are taken by students of Class 10, would take place from June 21 to July 21, even as COVID-19 cases were hitting record highs. For Classes 1 to 9, a continuous and comprehensive evaluation procedure would be the deciding factor for the promotion of children to the next class, he had said at the time.

On Wednesday, May 12, Karnataka reported 39,998 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 16,286 cases were reported from Bengaluru. The state is currently under a complete lockdown, in effect until May 24. Movement of people has been strictly restricted, with exceptions for those travelling for vaccination or emergency purposes. Public gatherings have been restricted as well, with malls, non-essential shops, theatres etc., closed, and restaurants and eateries open only for home delivery/ takeaway.