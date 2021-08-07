Karnataka portfolio allocation: CM Bommai keeps Intelligence, R Ashoka gets Revenue

CN Ashwath Narayan, a Deputy CM in the Yediyurappa cabinet, has been allocated Higher Education, while Dr Sudhakar has retained the key portfolio of Health.

Ten days after he took oath as the third Chief Minister of Karnataka in the current term, Basavaraj Bommai allocated ministerial portfolios to his fellow members in the cabinet on Saturday, August 7. On predictable lines, CM Bommai has kept the key ministries of Finance, Cabinet Affairs and Bengaluru Development with himself. CN Ashwath Narayan, who was Deputy CM in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, has been allocated the Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology and Skill Development Ministry.

Dr Sudhakar, who was the Health Minister, has retained his key portfolio of Health & Family Welfare along with Medical Education. BC Nagesh will take over as the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education from S Suresh Kumar. B Sreeramulu has been given Transport & ST Welfare, while R Ashoka has been handed the Revenue department. KS Eshwarappa has been allocated Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department and V Somanna has got Housing, Infrastructure Development. Umesh Vishwanath has been given Forest, Food & Consumer Affairs while Angara S gets Fisheries, Ports & Inland Transport. Aaraga Jnanendra has been given charge of Home department (excluding Intelligence).

These announcements came as the CM had earlier assigned the ministersâ€™ respective districts to oversee flood and COVID-19 mitigation measures. On Wednesday, August 4, a total of 29 BJP MLAs had taken oath as ministers in the new Cabinet. Among the ministers in the new Cabinet are eight Lingayats, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, two Brahmins, one ST and one Reddy, and a woman. Bommai had said on Wednesday that there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his Cabinet as per BJP high command's directions.

Basavaraj Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week after Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru on July 28. Here is the full list: