Karnataka polls: RSS, BJP attacking Basavanna's philosophy, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, April 17, said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are attacking the philosophy of Basavanna. “Bidar is the Karma Bhoomi of Basavanna, [a 12th century social reformer]. For the first time in the county, if anyone spoke about democracy and showed the path of democracy it was Basavanna”, he said.

Addressing a public rally at Humnabad in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi stated that the RSS and the BJP are attacking democracy in the whole country. The Congress leader said that Basavanna thought of equal participation, equal representation and collective growth but these thoughts are being attacked by the BJP and the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi said, “They are spreading hatred and violence in the country. The BJP's ideology is different from Basavanna's. Whatever Basavanna said, the RSS and the BJP are against it.”

During his campaign speech, Rahul Gandhi stated that when Congress came to power, the party would fulfil all the four guarantee schemes promised to the people in the state during the first cabinet meeting.

Rahul Gandhi maintained that the BJP government in the whole country is known for taking 40% commission. The Congress leader said, “Wherever Prime Minister Modi goes he talks about corruption. But Prime Minister Modi has not opened his mouth on a BJP MLA's son getting caught with Rs 6 crores, job scam, PSI recruitment scam, and the assistant professor job scam.”

The Congress leader also called for the release of the OBC data gathered by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011. "We will not leave until it is made public. We will not rest until 50% reservation is taken out and population wise representation is given to Dalits and Adivasis," he added.