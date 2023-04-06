Karnataka polls: Murder-accused Vinay Kulkarni gets Congress ticket

The party has also fielded fresh faces in some constituencies for the Assembly polls scheduled on May 10.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The Congress party's decision to field Vinay Kulkarni, a former minister who is out on bail in connection with the murder of Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, has raised eyebrows ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Vinay was arrested on November 5, 2020, and despite being granted bail, he is currently barred from entering Dharwad owing to a Supreme Court order. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named him as accused No 1 in the case. The restriction imposed by the apex court is still valid, according to a senior police officer who TNM spoke to.

Vinay, who previously served as the Minister for Mines and Geology in the Congress government, is set to contest from the Dharwad constituency in the upcoming polls. The party released its second list of 42 candidates on April 6. The list includes some candidates who defected from the BJP and JD(S) ahead of the polls. The Congress has also fielded fresh faces in some constituencies for the May 10 Assembly polls.

Baburao Chinchansur, who played a key role in defeating All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will contest from Gurmitkal constituency in Yadgir district. Former BJP MLA NY Gopalkrishna, who recently joined the Congress, is set to contest from Molakalmuru constituency in Chitradurga district.

The list also includes expelled JD(S) legislator SR Srinivas, a four-time MLA from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from the same constituency. Other prominent candidates include former ministers HY Meti, Santosh S Lad, H Anjaneya, and Kimmane Rathnakar.

The Congress is also supporting the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in the Melukote constituency, where Darshan Puttannaiah, the son of farmer leader KS Puttanaiah, is the candidate. Vijay Dharam Singh, son of former chief minister Dharam Singh, is the candidate from the Basavakalyan constituency, while his brother Ajay Dharam Singh is contesting from Jewargi constituency.

BB Chimmanakatti will be the Congress candidate from the Badami constituency, which was won by Siddaramaiah in the 2018 elections. The Congress had previously announced a list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.