Karnataka polls: Kharge, Rahul urge people to vote for 'progressive govt'

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, took to Twitter to ask the voters to cast their vote.

As polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is currently underway, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, May 10, urged the people in the state to vote for a "progressive government".

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers. We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future."

Rahul Gandhi said, “Karnataka's vote.... for five guarantees, for rights of women, for employment of youths, for welfare of the poor. Come, vote in maximum numbers, let's build a '40 per cent commission' free, progressive Karnataka together." In his Twitter post, Rahul also used the hashtag #CongressWinning150.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the people to bring in a strong, development oriented government" that works for the betterment of everyone. "As the polling for the Assembly elections begins, I urge all my sisters and brothers in Karnataka to go out there and vote for change. It's time to bring in a strong, development oriented and capable government that works tirelessly to make your lives better," she tweeted and used the same hashtag as that of Rahul Gandhi's.

ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೇ,



ಇಂದು ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಮತ ನೀಡಿ. ಬದಲಾವಣೆಗಾಗಿ ಮತ ನೀಡಿ. 40% ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಮತ ನೀಡಿ. ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ತಡೆಯಲು ಮತ ನೀಡಿ, ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ 5 ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಮತ ನೀಡಿ.



ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅಸ್ಮಿತೆಯನ್ನು ಕಾಪಾಡಲು ಮತ ನೀಡಿ. ಬಡವರು ನೆಮ್ಮದಿಯಾಗಿ ಬದುಕಲು ಮತ ನೀಡಿ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಸರ್ವ ಜನಾಂಗದ ಶಾಂತಿಯ… pic.twitter.com/OCK59u1Dpl — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 10, 2023

Polling for the Karnataka Assembly began on Wednesday at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The counting of ballots will take place on Saturday, May 13. The Congress had held aggressive campaigning in the state against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has targeted the BJP over the alleged corruption, unemployment, besides other issues.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and the party's state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala had held several public meetings leading to the polls.

The Congress in its manifesto promised Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity); Gruha Lakshmi-Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family; Anna Bhagya-10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family; and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.