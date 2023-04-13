Karnataka polls: Jagadish Shettar meets BSY, says hopeful of getting party ticket

Shettar had earlier expressed displeasure at being asked not to contest the election and had stated that he would contest irrespective of the party's decision.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has expressed hope that he would be considered as a candidate for the upcoming assembly elections. Shettar met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, two days after he expressed disappointment over the party's request asking him not to contest the elections.

In a statement, Shettar said, "I called the party chief on Tuesday evening, and met him yesterday. I met Yediyurappa today and discussed everything. I told them I will contest the election, there were no doubts about it and asked them to consider me as a candidate."

Speaking after his meeting with Yediyurappa, Shettar said he discussed and explained everything to him and remained hopeful of getting the ticket. Shettar had earlier expressed displeasure at being asked not to contest the election and had stated that he would contest irrespective of the party's decision.

Shettar is a prominent BJP leader and served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013. He has been actively involved in politics and has held several important positions in the party. His statement comes at a time when the BJP is finalising its list of candidates for the upcoming elections in the state.

The BJP is looking to retain power in Karnataka and is expected to field a strong set of candidates in the elections. The party is facing stiff competition from the opposition parties, which have been actively campaigning in the state. The upcoming elections are crucial for both the BJP and the opposition parties, and the results are expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of the state.