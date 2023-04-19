Karnataka polls: Independent candidate pays Rs 10k deposit money in coins



Yankappa Ramasamudra, an independent candidate contesting from Karnataka’s Yadgir district, has paid the deposit money, needed for filing nominations, of Rs 10,000 using only Rs 1 coins. He paid the amount after he collected Rs 1 coins from 10,000 voters across the constituency. Videos of an election officer painstakingly counting the 10,000 coins have gone viral on social media.

Yankappa, a 26-year-old with a master's degree in Political Science from the University of Mysore, has been collecting Rs 1 coins from voters across Yadgir for over a year. Speaking to TNM over a phone call, he said the goal was to demonstrate the value of each vote and the significance of the number 10,000.

Yankappa said he believes political power is the ultimate tool for bringing change in society. However, he also emphasizes the importance of politicians being humble, educated, and dedicated to helping their constituents, rather than indulging in worldly pleasures such as money and assets. He also added that he draws inspiration from the ideologies of notable political figures such as BR Ambedkar, Swami Vivekananda, and Kautilya.

Yankappa claims that he comes from a financially challenged background, which has motivated him to bring about change in impoverished Yadgir.

“If I come to power, I will ensure children get the education they deserve and that the government sanctions houses to the people in need.” he said adding that he was encouraged by voters who appreciated his youth and educational qualification as an independent candidate.

Yankappa further stated that he chose to run independently because he has not received recognition from existing political parties or on social media for his contributions. In addition to running in the election, Yankappa tutors children from nearby villages on social issues such as the caste system and poverty, in addition to their regular syllabus, free of charge.

Yankappa expressed his desire to win the election and have the opportunity to speak about his ideologies in the Karnataka Assembly. He is running against established candidates such as Venkatreddy Mudnal from the BJP, Channareddy Patil Tunnur from Congress, and AB Malaka Reddy from the JD(S) in the Yadgir constituency.