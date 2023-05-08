Karnataka polls: BJP demands FIR against Sonia Gandhi for 'sovereignty' remark

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making such a statement.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, May 8, filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's recent remarks on the "sovereignty of Karnataka." The comments were made during a public meeting in Karnatakaâ€™s Hubballi on Saturday, May 6 and sparked a major political controversy in the lead-up to the state assembly elections. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making such a statement.

Shobha said that Sonia Gandhi had spoken about the sovereignty of Karnataka, which is a term typically used in reference to a country. She added that Sonia Gandhi is heading the "Tukde-Tukde" gang and that her comments are a threat to national unity.

During a political rally in Hubballi on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi delivered a speech in which she said "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." The Congress official Twitter handle also said, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

According to the BJP, Sonia Gandhi's use of the word "sovereignty" in reference to Karnataka is a deliberate attempt to promote an anti-national agenda. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the Congress manifesto is that of the "Tukde-Tukde" gang and that they are using such words intentionally. He added that the BJP hopes the Election Commission will take action against this act.

Sonia Gandhi's remarks have sparked a political storm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders targeting the Congress over the comments. During a rally on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India.

The controversy over Sonia Gandhi's remarks has highlighted the growing tension between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election. The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback after losing power in the 2018 election. The election is set to take place on May 10, and the outcome is expected to have significant implications for national politics.