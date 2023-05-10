Karnataka Poll Watch: BJP’s Ramesh Jarkiholi alleges that DKS blackmailed him

In 2019, Jarkiholi named Shivakumar as one of the main reasons for his defection to the BJP. Ramesh is said to have led the efforts of 15 MLAs to jump from Congress to the BJP, bringing Yediyurappa to power.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Karnataka minister and BJP’s candidate from Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi has alleged that Congress state president DK Shivakumar had attempted to blackmail him at midnight. Jarkiholi, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, May 10, said that Shivakumar asked him not to sway voters in support of the BJP candidate Nagesh Manolkar in Belagavi Rural, failing which he would release a CD featuring Jarkiholi. In 2019, Ramesh Jarkiholi defected from Congress to the BJP, toppling the HD Kumaraswamy government.

“At midnight, DK Shivakumar called and blackmailed me. He threatened to release a CD of mine, so I dared him to go ahead. He asked me to withdraw my support to the BJP candidate in Belagavi Rural. I refused to bow down because the BJP high command has immense trust in me,” Ramesh Jarkiholi told reporters in Gokak. Jarkiholi had earlier said that DK Shivakumar had manufactured a fake CD featuring him.

“I will become the next Chief Minister or the Home Minister so people can live peacefully. I want the CBI to investigate this CD controversy,” Jarkiholi added. The BJP has fielded Nagesh Manolkar from Belagavi Rural while Laxmi Hebbalkar, the sitting MLA, is Congress’s candidate.

In 2019, Jarkiholi named Shivakumar as one of the main reasons for his defection to the BJP. Ramesh is said to have led the efforts of 15 MLAs to jump from Congress to the BJP, bringing Yediyurappa to power. The Jarkiholi family are politically influential in the Belagavi district and currently, four of the brothers – Ramesh, Balachandra and Bhimashi are with the BJP, while Satish and Lakhan are with the Congress.

Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, and a party or coalition needs to cross the halfway mark of 112 to form the government. In 2018, BJP won 104 seats, Congress 78 seats and JD(S) 37 seats. After bye-elections in 2019, the BJP walked away with Congress and JD(S) legislators and their numbers in the Assembly increased to 120, while the Congress was reduced to 69 and JD(S) 32.

This time, the Congress campaign has been focussed on the failings of the incumbent BJP The BJP has sought to counter this by invoking the personality of the Prime Minister and the power of ‘double engine’ government. The JD (S) meanwhile, has been appealing for a rejection of both national parties.