Karnataka poll results 2023: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says state rejected Modi

The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,” Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

news Karnataka elections 2023

As the Congress party is poised to win the Karnataka Assembly elections and form the government, Congress Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, May 13 said that the people of the state rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “ashirwaad.” The former Minister said that the Congress party fought the elections by focusing on local issues such as food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption, whereas the Prime Minister “injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation.” “The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,” Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

In the absence of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the face of the BJP’s poll campaign. As part of the campaign, the Prime Minister held 13 public meetings and roadshows across Karnataka. In his campaign, Narendra Modi had accused the Congress of “supporting terrorism and appeasing terrorists.” The campaign turned communal, seemingly in violation of the Model Code of Conduct when the PM defended Bajrang Dal, a Hindu extremist organisation that carries out vigilante activities.

Calling the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal in Congress’s manifesto an “abuse”, Modi had said, “Karnataka will not ignore abuses just like that. Will you punish them? Raise the slogan of 'Jai Bajrang Bali' and press the button for BJP at polling booths.” He had even claimed that the Congress party had a “history of being hostile towards Lord Shri Ram.”

As per the Model Code of Conduct, “There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as a forum for election propaganda.”

The Congress in its manifesto had promised that it will take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste or religion. “We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.

As per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading in 133 seats, BJP in 67, JDS in 22, and others in two constituencies. The Karnataka Assembly election was held for a total of 224 constituencies, with 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes on May 10. The state has a total of 5,24,11,557 electors, out of which 5,23,63,948 are general electors. A total of 2,613 candidates contested the elections, out of which 2,427 were male, 185 were female, and one was a transgender person. This time, Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 72.67%.