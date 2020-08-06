Karnataka politicians openly flout physical distancing rules refuse to wear masks

Despite the rising numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka, politicians in the state seem to not take precautionary measures-like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing- seriously enough. Pictures of politicians, from across the political spectrum, interacting with their partymen and supporters without masks and in visible violation of physical distancing has led to allegations of hypocrisy and irresponsibility.

TNM had earlier reported how contact tracing for the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, both of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, has proven to be an uphill task as they had taken part in several public programmes the week preceding their tests. No lessons seem to have been learnt by other politicians in the state.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar too has been caught several times without a mask or with his mask on his chin. On Thursday, Shivakumar was snapped at the wedding of Bellari district president of Congress, GS Anjaneyalu. On Wednesday, the Congress leader distributed ‘Arogya Hasta’ testing and protection kits. In both these events, Shivakumar was seen not wearing a mask, with party leaders and workers huddling around him.

On Wednesday, after the foundation stone for Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya, Bengaluru South member of parliament, Tejasvi Surya held several victory processions and gave speeches across his constituency. Tejasvi was seen not wearing a mask in most of the pictures and videos released and also brazenly flouted physical distancing with several packed around him to listen to his speech.

“On one hand we have government departments releasing PSAs asking people to wear masks and on other hand we have legislators who frame these rules, openly flouting them. Common people are paying a fine for not wearing a mask. Are politicians above law?” questions Sushma Mahabala, Program Lead, B.PAC.

While both government and opposition party leaders have been urging the people to take precautionary measures to shield themselves against COVID-19, they have clearly failed to lead by example.

“Politicians across party lines are ignoring physical distancing and basic rules about masks.This is irresponsible as this also sets a bad example in addition to causing spread.” said Vinay Sreenivasa, senior advocate and social worker.

In the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, permission for most sectors to open have been issued, leading to life almost returning to normal in the state, except in Containment Zones.