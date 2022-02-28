Karnataka police book Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra

After temporarily halting the march in January due to COVID-19 concerns, the Congress resumed it on February 27.

Karnataka Congress' padayatra (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, continued on Monday, February 28, even as an FIR was registered against 38 party members, including state party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, for violation of COVID-19 rules. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the padayatra "politically motivated" and questioned the opposition party's contribution to the project.

An FIR that has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of COVID-19 rules, which names Congress leaders like Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, D K Suresh, Ravi S, Dhruva Narayan, Priyank Kharge, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed, among others.

The FIR has been registered at Ijoor police station in Ramanagara district, for the padayatra held on Sunday, February 27, by gathering a large number of people, not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, and violating COVID-19 guidelines. The prevailing COVID-19 norms carry a ban on rallies, dharnas and protests.

The FIR also cites a letter by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner to Shivakumar on February 24, denying permission for the padayatra.

Reacting to the FIR, Shivakumar speaking to reporters said even if 100 cases were booked, the padayatra will continue. "...et them (BJP govt) give whatever trouble they want, we will continue," he said, as he questioned why cases were not booked against BJP leaders and other right-wing organisations, when they held gatherings or protests.

He further said, Congress had informed the CM, DG, district administration and authorities about the padayatra. "As they (BJP govt) didn't want us to hold the padayatra, they extended COVID rules," he alleged.

After temporarily halting it in January due to COVID-19 concerns, the Congress had resumed the padayatra on Sunday, and had covered a distance of 15 km from Ramanagara to Bidadi. On Monday, the foot march covered a distance of 20.5 km to reach Kengeri from Bidadi.

The 'padayatra 2.0' with the theme Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku (Our water, Our right) will culminate at the National College Ground in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on March 3, after covering a total distance of 79.8 kilometres. This is the second leg of the march that ended abruptly in Ramanagara on January 13, when the third wave of the COVID-19 had peaked.

The march that had initially begun at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, on January 9, was scheduled to conclude at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19, after spanning a total distance of nearly 139 km.

It was however temporarily halted on January 13, with limited options before the party, amid surging COVID-19 cases, government prohibiting movement of people, and the Karnataka High Court's strong observations regarding violation of curbs. Several Congress leaders who had attended the march were also infected by coronavirus.

Reacting to Congress' march, Chief Minister Bommai said, "There is no need to give much importance to it (padayatra). Despite knowing all the facts, they are doing padayatra for political gains."

"People are aware that during the Congress' regime, they weren't even able to prepare a DPR. What is their contribution to Mekedatu?" he asked while addressing reporters in Hubballi. Earlier in the day during the march, Siddaramaiah told the media that the padayatra will continue and enter Bengaluru city tomorrow, despite Shivaratri festival.

Noting that a large number of people are participating in the padayatra despite the scorching sun, Shivakumar said the response for the march has been really good. The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed. The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW power.