Karnataka plans to hike fine to Rs 1000 for not wearing masks in public places

The plan calls for Rs 1000 fine in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas for the same offence.

The Karnataka government plans to hike the fine for not wearing masks in public places up to Rs 1000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas, subject to approval by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

At present, the fine amount is Rs 200 and the steep hike has been proposed in view of people not wearing masks in public places as required to check the spread of COVID-19.

It has also been suggested not to allow more than 50 people at events, including weddings, and strict action will be initiated against the organisers for any violations. Another proposal calls for buses (public transport) to operate with 50% capacity, the Minister said.

"In recent times, people have been showing negligence by not wearing masks. Hence, the fine has been increased from Rs 200. The fine will be imposed on those not fully covering their nose and mouth with masks," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The fine will be imposed and collected by police stations in their respective jurisdictional areas, he said, after a high-level meeting with officers regarding the COVID situation in the state, where the positive cases tally breached the six lakh mark on Wednesday.

The decision had been taken after careful consideration of recommendations by the senior officers, he said, adding that the official directive on the penalties will be out on Thursday, after discussing with the Chief Minister.

Noting that no more than 50 people can attend social, religious, political gatherings as well as weddings and other cultural ceremonies, Sudhakar said, actions will be initiated against the organisers or owner of the organisation if more people are found gathering.

Markets, malls and other public places cannot have more than five people in a group. A distance of 6 feet must be maintained between the people in the group. If found otherwise, a fine will be imposed on the owner of the organisation or shop, he said.

The government has also chalked out a special plan to raise awareness about COVID-19 by roping in politicians, sports and film stars, religious leaders to make short clips of videos.

According to the release, fifteen districts in the state have been recording a higher percentage of the cases, and the Minister held a meeting via video conference with district administrations of Mysuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, and Koppala.