Karnataka: Panchamasalis step up quota stir, thousands attend rally in Belagavi

Thousands of people from the Panchamasali community in Karnataka took out a rally in Belagavi on Thursday, December 22, demanding reservation under the 2A category. The rally was led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha's Jagadguru Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, even as the state Assembly was underway there. The protestors have threatened to march to the Assembly and hold a meeting there, in the community’s latest agitation to pressure the Karnataka government to meet their demands. Panchamasali leaders threatened to continue the agitation if the government did not yield to their demand.

Cutting across party lines, several BJP and Congress leaders including Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad, CC Patil, MB Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Siddu Savadi, AB Patil, and Prakash Hukkeri, were present at the rally. A few protesters told the media that the community would not support the BJP in the upcoming elections if their demands are not met.

Speaking to the media, Yatnal said that the decision taken by the Bommai government on their demand would be discussed on the stage. “They (state government) did not do anything for two years. They did not discuss it then. Saying that they will discuss it now is an attempt to divert attention. If they keep weaving a yarn like this on our demand, then they will have to face the consequences,” he said.

Panchamasalis claim to make up about 80% of Karnataka’s Lingayat population, and they have been demanding reservation under the 2A category, which would categorise them as a Most Backward Class. Currently, they are under the 3B category, which categorises them as a Backward Class. Under the 2A category, the reservation cap for jobs and education would go up to 15% from the current 5%.

The issue is supposed to be discussed at a cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday afternoon in Belagavi, where the winter session is underway. The Panchamasali’s demand to be included in the 2A category has been a long-standing one.

The community claims to lack political representation despite reportedly making up a majority of the Lingayat population. They argue that the “dominant” sub-caste of the Veerashaiva Lingayats end up taking the benefits of the reservation. However, political experts have pointed out that categorising them under 2A may not solve the issue, as there are already 101 communities under this category.