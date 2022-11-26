Karnataka orders auto rickshaw aggregators to do away with surcharge rate

According to the Transport Department order, which applies to all businesses that aggregate auto rickshaws, passengers cannot be charged more than the government-set fee.

news Law

The Karnataka Transport Department has mandated auto rickshaw aggregators to stop surcharge fees and to cap their platform fees at 5%. According to the order, which applies to all businesses that aggregate auto rickshaws, passengers cannot be charged more than the government-set fee, with the exception of the company's commission and the goods and service tax.

Passengers are to be charged Rs 30 base up to the first 2 kilometres and Rs 16 for each additional kilometre under the amended tariffs announced in November 2021. However, because the aggregators had increased their prices by almost 300%, the government decided to stop allowing them to offer auto rickshaw services.

In response to a plea filed by the aggregators, the Karnataka High Court granted their request to continue collecting a 10% fee, while ordering the government to establish a fare policy. Aggregator apps like Ola, Uber and Rapido had been ordered to stop auto services in Karnataka in October, after several commuters complained about the high prices charged by them. In a notice to the three aggregators, the Karnataka Transport Department mentioned complaints of the app-based cab aggregators charging a minimum of Rs 100 for auto rides, and called it an “illegal practice”.

Despite the ban, commuters were still able to hail autos through the apps. Transport Minister B Sriramulu said, on October 8, that officials have been ordered to impound Ola and Uber autos that were still running. "Ola and Uber are supposed to make commuting easier for people without getting in their way, but we still receive complaints every year. Additionally, there are some technical issues, thus a notice has been given to them," Sriramulu had said.

Read: Karnataka orders Ola, Uber, Rapido to stop auto services after overcharging complaints

Also read: Can’t get a cab in Bengaluru? Why there are fewer Uber, Ola cars on the road