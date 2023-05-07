Karnataka offers 50% discount at Mayura hotels to voters on May 10

The district has come up with this unique approach as May 10 is a public holiday, and many eligible voters may choose to visit tourist attractions instead of voting.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka’s Mandya district will bar entry to tourist attractions for eligible voters who have not cast their votes in the state Assembly elections on Wednesday, May 10. The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, HN Gopalakrishna, issued the order to raise awareness about the need to increase voter turnout in the district, The Hindu report. The district has come up with this unique approach as May 10 is a public holiday, and many eligible voters may choose to visit tourist attractions instead of voting.

The ban will be implemented between 6 am and 6 pm on May 10 at several popular locations, including KRS dam, Brindavan Gardens, and Ranganathittu bird sanctuary. The move aims to create awareness about the importance of voting and encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation is offering a special 50% discount on stays at Mayura hotels owned by the corporation across the state to encourage voter turnout. “Eligible voters must vote in the upcoming Assembly General Elections to take advantage of this offer,” read the statement.