Karnataka: No quarantine for international passengers with negative COVID-19 report

Passengers can either produce a negative certificate after landing or undergo a test upon their arrival in Karnataka at the airport.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that all international travellers entering the state will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Travellers can choose to quarantine themselves in institutional quarantine facilities too, if they choose to. This can however be bypassed, if the traveller can produce a negative RT-PCR test report taken 72 hours prior to the date of travel. These were part of the latest guidelines issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The travellers will also have to submit a self-declaration form on https://www.newdelhiairport. in/airsuvidha/apho- registration at least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel. In addition to this, they have to submit a self-declaration form to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through the respective airlines.

The test report too, has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal and the same has to be produced upon arrival in Karnataka. Further, passengers can choose to bypass the 14-day quarantine by undergoing a test upon their arrival in Karnataka at the Bengaluru airport as well. Exemptions to these criteria include pregnant women, death in the family, people with serious illness and parents of children below 10 years of age.

Business travellers, short-term travellers and students who are writing exams in Karnataka will be exempted from home quarantine if they carry a negative RT-PCR test report which should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. They shall undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 days from their date of arrival in India. If they develop any COVID-19 like symptoms, they have been advised to immediately seek medical consultation.

Similarly, international passengers who have landed in other states and are arriving in Karnataka with symptoms shall self-isolate and undergo rapid antigen or RT-PCR testing. Asymptomatic passengers who arrive without a negative certificate and do not opt for an RT-PCR test at the airport, will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine.