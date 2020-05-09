Karnataka newlyweds allegedly fall to death while taking selfie near dam

The couple were on the way to the womanâ€™s maternal home, but never arrived.

A newlywed couple from Hassan district, who had set out to go to the womanâ€™s natal home in the district, never arrived. Their bodies were fished out of the Hemavati river by fishermen, and the police are investigating. The local police suspect that the couple â€“ Krithika and Arthesh â€“ were taking a selfie with the check dam in the background, and suddenly slipped, which led to their deaths.

The local police had filed a missing personsâ€™ complaint after the couple, who were supposed to go to the brideâ€™s familial home, never arrived, and their phones were switched off.

The newly married couple was out to go to the womanâ€™s house in another village in Hassan when they apparently stopped to take a picture. The police found the groomâ€™s motorcycle parked on the road on the way to her house. Local media also reported that the couple had just recently gotten married in March this year.

The couple initially stayed in Bengaluru for work, but had returned to Hassan due to the lockdown in order to be with their families, Deccan Herald reported.

A police official told Prajavani that this did not look like a case of suicide as the newlyweds had not reported fights or discord.

Deaths due to selfies are not uncommon in India. In November last year, a young woman in Chennai was found dead after she and her fiancÃ© were trying to take a picture near a step well, and instead, she fell into the well and died.

Some studies have suggested that India has one of the highest numbers of selfie deaths.