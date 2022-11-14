Karnataka: Nandini milk, curd prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre

The cost of milk under the Nandini brand is expected to get dearer by Rs 3 per litre, as per a recent decision by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), under which the Nandini brand operates. The price of Nandini curd will also be hiked by Rs 3 per litre. The announcement was made by KMF on Monday, November 14, and the new prices will come into effect from November 15.

With the latest price hike, the cost of toned milk will go up from Rs 37 to Rs 40 per litre. The decision was reportedly made after representations from various dairy farming unions, who said that they have been facing pressure due to cattle being affected by Lumpy Skin Disease and high input costs.

Earlier, in light of a hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on certain milk products, the price of Nandini buttermilk, lassi and curd was increased in July 2022. With this, the prices of 200 grams of curd rose to Rs 12, while one-litre packets cost Rs 46. The price of 200 ml masala buttermilk packets rose to Rs 8.

In October, ahead of Deepavali, The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) had increased the price of Amul milk by Rs 2 per litre, bringing the price to Rs 63 per litre. Before this, the price of Amul milk was hiked in August and March this year.