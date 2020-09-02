Karnataka mulls online sale of liquor, sets up team of officials

The team of officials will draw up a report and consult with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa before taking a final decision.

news Liquor

The Karnataka government has constituted a team of officials to study the pros and cons of online liquor sale, and a decision will be taken in this regard based on its report, State Excise Minister H Nagesh said on Tuesday.

He said the team will study the success rate of online sale in the states where it has been implemented. "Regarding online liquor sale we have constituted a team of senior officials to visit and study wherever it is implemented and look into pros and cons. Whether it (online sale) is going on successfully, upto the mark and is it satisfactory," Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters, Nagesh said the government will not take any hasty decision in this regard and all necessary procedures and consultation will be followed before taking a final call.

"After looking into the pros and cons and consulting the Chief Minister (BS Yediyurappa), we will take a decision," he said.

The Minister also noted that with online sale there will be additional service charge on the consumers, which the people will have to agree to. "There is also opposition to it from the wine merchants association, their consent is also required and we will have to talk to them," he added.

This is not a new idea in Bengaluru and until September 2018, services like Dunzo and HipBar delivered alcohol to the city's residents. A part of Dunzo's service (as a task running app which was delivered from government-licensed vendors) was delivering alcohol while it was the mainstay of HipBar. But the applications were shut down after the Excise Department in the state said there was no license for the online delivery of liquor.

While different companies have tried without much success for the home delivery of alcohol, Zomato is now pushing to deliver alcohol, reported Reuters. According to reports, several states including Kerala and Maharashtra, have already launched the online delivery of liquor.

With easing of restrictions under Unlock 4, the Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor with 50 percent of their seating capacity from Tuesday. The state government had in May allowed sale of liquor through MRP outlets.

This was followed by permission for bars, microbreweries, pubs and others to clear out their stocks, but in-house service was not allowed.

According to Excise Department's data, the excise revenue at the end of August is Rs 7,580 crore, lower than the Rs 9,131 crore reported during the corresponding period last year.

With inputs from PTI