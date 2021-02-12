Karnataka mulls introducing law to monitor online games

The state home minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that the bill is in the draft stage.

The Karnataka government has been mulling over bringing in a law to monitor online games in the state. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday, said that a draft bill was underway to keep a tab on online games. He also affirmed that the state government has initiated measures for the same.

“The bill formulation is underway and is in the draft stage. The law department will present the bill in the cabinet after it is analysed,” said Bommai adding that the bill will be presented in near future.

According to Bommai, various states have varied provisions under which they have classified the online games in categories like “game of skill” and “game of chance”. While some games received licences accordingly, others have been completely banned, he added.

The minister said that the state government will first study the laws formulated by other states, before proposing the intended bill here.

He was also answering questions pertaining to illicit activities happening within the prisons of Karnataka. He said that he had ordered a departmental inquiry and that the report on the same was ready. He further added that he has directed the Director General of Police to initiate against those who have been named in the report.

In addition to that, he also spoke about the issues related to salaries of police officers. Bommai said the discrepancies in the basic pay mentioned in the sixth pay commission has been rectified at every stage. Those at the stage of promotion will get the benefits after their elevation. "We are taking measures to ensure that policemen do not face any difficulties," he added.

Tamil Nadu on February 4 banned online gambling in the state amending their gaming laws. The Governor had promulgated the amendment in November of 2020. Any person caught betting in online games like rummy using any device will be fined up to Rs 10,000.