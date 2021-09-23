Karnataka mulls allowing theatres, multiplexes to function at full capacity

Since the lockdown relaxations in July, theatres have been functioning with only 50% occupancy.

The Karnataka government is contemplating to allow theatres and multiplexes in the state to run with a full house. A decision will be taken in this regard in a day or two. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Minister for Health on Tuesday said that the government is concerned about the plight of theatre owners, exhibitors as they are suffering huge losses due to COVID-19 restrictions. The film industry too suffered financial setbacks. "We are positive and will take a decision in two to three days after consulting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," he said.

Sudhakar further stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Karnataka has been on a decline. "We are seeing 600 to 800 COVID-19 positive cases per day in the state on an average. The positivity rate has been less than one percent. The number of deaths has also been reduced. The state government is allowing activities in districts where there is less than two percent of COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR). Accordingly, a decision will be taken.” TPR refers to the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 for every 100 people tested.

The state government will stand with the film industry and exhibitors in this difficult time. The matter will also be discussed with the technical expert committee, he added. Along with allowing theatres to run at full capacity, the discussion will also be held regarding reopening of pubs and swimming pools, Sudhakar said. Multiple delegations from the film industry and the Film Producers Associations have met the Health Minister Sudhakar and have been demanding to allow the full house shows.

Earlier, in April, theatres had been closed owing to the lockdown caused due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections that struck Karnataka. The decision to allow reopening of theatres was taken in June. However, the government had only permitted the theatres to operate at 50% capacity. Presently, theaters and multiplexes are allowed to function with 50% occupancy.