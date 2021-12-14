Karnataka MLC polls: BJP leads in 12 seats, Congress in 11 as counting underway

The official results are yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

news Election

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Vidhana Parishad (Legislative Council) is underway and currently the BJP is leading in 12 seats. Opposition Congress, meanwhile, is leading in 11 seats and the JD(S) in one seat in the MLC election results. The Election Commission is yet to make an official announcement on the results. The BJP, which has 26 members in the Council, will have the strength of 38 if the victory in 12 seats are confirmed, and will be the party with the most number of seats. The party is likely to elect its own candidate as the Chairman of the Upper House.

JD(S) could probably suffer a defeat, and is likely to lose the seat of Chairman in the Council presently held by senior party leader Basavaraj Horatti. Lakhan Jarkiholi, an independent candidate, won from Belagavi relegating the BJP to third position in the constituency. Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has managed to register a victory in Hassan.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress has won 11 seats. He further alleged that BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was responsible for the BJP candidate's defeat in Belagavi. Lakhan Jarkiholi, his brother, won as an independent candidate. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that the party has won seats in double digits. "Congress candidates have secured more votes and came close to victory. It is a good development," he said.

The results are regarded as a precursor to the state Assembly elections of 2023. As many as 90 candidates were in the fray in the Council elections held on December 10. Among them 89 were male candidates and Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthe Gowda was the only woman candidate. She, however, is said to be trailing with a small margin and confirmation from the EC is awaited.