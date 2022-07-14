Karnataka MLAs to oppose Union govt's draft notification on Western Ghats

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had recently re-issued the draft notification of the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in Western Ghats, of which 20,668 sq km is in Karnataka.

news Environment

Legislators from the Malnad region will meet under the leadership of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on July 18, during which they are likely to adopt a resolution opposing the Union government re-issuing a draft notification on Western Ghats eco-sensitive area. Several public representatives from the Western Ghats area are of the opinion that the Union government's move is detrimental to the people living there.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) recently re-issued the draft notification of the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in the Western Ghats, of which 20,668 sq. km. is in Karnataka. With the lapsing of the earlier notifications, the MoEF&CC has reissued the same.

Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Katti too has recently said he will hold a meeting with the department officials, legislators and stakeholders from the region to decide on the next course of action. "In case if this notification gets implemented, it will lead to gloominess to the lives of people living in the Malnad region, developmental works will get affected and it will cause severe economic distress," Jnanendra was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

He noted that the Karnataka government has already rejected the Kasturirangan committee report and has repeatedly made its stand clear. "It is the strong opinion of the legislators from the region that there should be no change in that stand taken by the state, and a resolution will be adopted by legislators at the Monday meeting opposing the draft notification," the minister said.

The Kasturirangan report of 2013 had also recommended 20,668 sq km of ESA in Karnataka. The Union government has notified a total 46,832 sq km spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The draft notification has been rejected multiple times by the states concerned, including Karnataka. Declaring Western Ghats as ESA would regulate certain human activities including mining and construction among others, which many say pose a threat to fragile ecosystems.