Karnataka MLAs invoke family deity and political boss during swearing-in

Pro-tem Speaker RV Deshpande had explicitly instructed the MLAs to swear allegiance to God or the Constitution, but some members chose to invoke the names of individuals or deities, causing discontent among their political boss.

During the inauguration of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday, May 22, a significant number of the newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) took their oaths, pledging allegiance to God and the Constitution of India. However, a few legislators deviated from the prescribed protocol by invoking the names of voters and local deities while taking their oaths, causing discontent among their political adversaries.

Pro-tem Speaker RV Deshpande had explicitly instructed the MLAs to swear allegiance to God or the Constitution. Nevertheless, some members chose to deviate from the prescribed format and invoke the names of individuals or deities during their oaths. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swore in the name of Hindutva and Gomata (cow), while Basavaraju V Shivaganga of the Congress, representing Channagiri constituency, invoked the name of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar.

Notable leaders present at the event also made personal choices in their oath-taking. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to take the oath in the name of God, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar opted for Gangadhar Ajjaiah, his religious guru. HA Iqbal Hussain of the Congress (Ramangaram) took the oath in the name of the voters, while former Minister Shivananda Patil of the Congress invoked the name of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara. Bhagirathi Murulya, a first-time member from the BJP representing Sullia, invoked the names of her local deities and voters during her oath.

Expressing his disapproval of the rule violations, Pro-tem Speaker Deshpande instructed Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi to ensure that all members adhere to the requirement of invoking either God or the Constitution during oath-taking. Subsequently, the majority of the members complied with the rule.

As per the rules and conduct of business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, any member who has not yet taken the oath or affirmation, as required by Article 188 of the Constitution, can do so at the beginning of a session or at any other designated time during the session. Article 188 of the Indian Constitution mandates that members of legislative bodies must take an oath or affirmation before assuming their seats. It requires them to pledge allegiance to the Constitution and fulfill their duties faithfully.

The focus of the session on Monday was primarily on oath-taking, with 182 MLAs taking their oaths. The remaining members are scheduled to take their oaths on Tuesday. The session will proceed with the election of a new speaker, which is slated for Wednesday.