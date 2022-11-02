Karnataka MLA alleges nude woman video-called him, files complaint

Karnataka BJP MLA Thippareddy said he received a video call on WhatsApp where a woman started stripping, following which he ended the call and filed a complaint with the cyber police.

Karnataka BJP MLA Thippareddy of Chitradurga district filed a complaint with the cyber police alleging that a nude woman video-called him on Whatsapp. The MLA received a call from an unknown number on October 31.

According to the complaint, the call started out as a regular call, but the woman later switched to a video call on WhatsApp. The complaint further states that the woman started showing her private parts in the video, following which the legislator immediately ended the call. He later received multiple porn videos from the same number. A complaint has been filed with Chitradurga cyber police. The MLA in his complaint demanded strict action against the people involved.

Such crimes are referred to as "sextortion." Sextortion involves a crime in which a victim is blackmailed using private, and frequently altered films or images. Police from many states have noted a common modus operandi for sextortion: the victim receives a video call from a stranger or a new acquaintance. The person on the other end of the line removes their garments as soon as the call is answered. A screen capture of this call is then used to blackmail the caller by making it appear as though they were seeing the other person strip.

TNM previously reported on sextortion where we spoke to victims of such scams and police officials involved in these cases. Kumaraswamy, Station House Officer of Halasuru Gate Cyber Crime Station said that most victims do not file complaints as they are scared, and embarrassed and think that they will be shamed by their friends and family. They fear that they will be the ones to suffer consequences and not the scammer.

