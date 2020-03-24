Karnataka Minority Welfare Dept calls for prayers in mosques to be suspended till March 31

People were urged to pray inside their homes.

The Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf Department in Karnataka called for a suspension of daily prayers including Jummah (Friday) prayer in mosques in the state until March 31. \

A note issued by AB Ibrahim, Secretary, Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf Department, read, "In the larger interest of public safety and to maintain health, we hereby recommend for suspension of all daily prayers including Jummah (Friday) prayers in mosques upto 31 March 2020, with immediate effect. Also to make announcements in this regard in the Masjid and surrounding areas."

People were urged to pray inside their homes. "In order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health, congregational prayers including those offered on Friday have been suspended across all mosques in UAE, Saudi Arabia and most of the Islamic countries," added the note.

Earlier on March 18, mosques were urged to cut down the prayer time to 15 minutes and avoid large congregations in the state. But now, the complete suspension of religious activities has been recommended by the Minority Welfare Department. The recommendation came after a meeting of Islamic scholars and community leaders along with officials from the Minority Welfare Department.

33 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka as of Tuesday morning. This includes the first COVID-19 linked death in India reported in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on March 10.

The Karnataka Chief Minister announced on Monday night that a lockdown will be in effect in the entire state and urged people to stop all religious activities. The lockdown, initially announced in 9 districts where COVID-19 cases were reported, was extended to the entire state.

Gatherings of more than five people is restricted while public transport will be unavailable. Stores selling essential items will remain open. In Bengaluru, and other districts of Karnataka, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in place. Under these orders, gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited.